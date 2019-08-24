Candidates make last-minute sweep around the state

Tate Reeves will spend the weekend prior to the runoff election hitting key counties around the state. Desoto, the Coast and the Jackson metro area are counties which will weigh heavily in the outcome of the Republican gubernatorial runoff.

Reeves spent time in the Hub City today with a slew of volunteers getting out the vote.

The Lt. Governor says he feels pretty good about the groundwork his campaign has laid.

Voters can vote by absentee on Saturday. Otherwise, you can cast your ballot on Tuesday at your local precinct.