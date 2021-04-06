Candidates vie for seats on Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are four Jackson city council seats up for grabs. There are competitive races in Ward 3, Ward 4, Ward 5 and Ward 6.

The most closely watched race is in Ward Four, where State Rep. De’Keither Stamps is giving up his seat. The seven candidates looking to take Stamps’ seat are Jacqueline Amos, Brian Grizell, Eddie James, Malcolm Mayor, Karen Porter, Mckay Smith, and Larry Wilson.

The other big race is in Ward 5. Longtime City Councilman Charles Tillman is running for re-election. The four challengers are Vernon Hartley, Rickey Jones, James Ridgely and Adams Sanders.

Candidates need 50% plus one to avoid a runoff on April 27. The general election will be on June 8.