Family and friends of the man who was shot and killed on N West Street held a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Friday, May, 21.

Jimmie Pierce was sitting outside his apartment on Monday, May 16, when three suspects tried to rob him. He was shot twice in the chest, and died in the hospital just a few hours later.

“He loved everybody. He was always a happy person. He didn’t deserve any of this. I hate it happened like that,” said Pierce’s sister, Maya Davis.

Everyone who attended was encouraged to wear red and white. Family and friends say he was a loving man that will be deeply missed.

“Hard working man. Loved his friends. Loved cooking for the whole community. They didn’t take no thug. Jimmie was a good man. A family man,” said Pierce’s brother Anderson Donaldson.

15-year-old Le’Andrew Williams, 19-year-old Corey Hodges Jr., and 24-year-old Bonny Fields III have been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Now, Pierce’s loved ones are demanding justice.

“The suspects turned themselves in. We’re hoping that the justice system does the right thing. I feel sad for the young guys, but there’s nothing they could do to them to bring our loved one back,” said Donaldson.

Pierce’s family hopes his death will help spark change in the capital city.

“It’s time for a change, and the only way we’re going to do it is to have our voices heard. We’ve got to stop letting criminals get out on bond,” said Pierce’s uncle, Robert Watkins.

“My brother’s death will not be in vain. As of right now, my brother’s death is bringing people together. That’s what is going to continue to happen. So, I encourage everybody to use this as motivation to do the right thing,” said Pierce’s sister Jamie Davis.

Pierce’s family is collecting donations for funeral expenses through the Cash App account $lovliimade.