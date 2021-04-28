Cannabis expo to take place in Jackson in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the passing of Initiative 65 in Mississippi, organizers announced the first major cannabis expo will take place in Jackson. The Lucky Leaf Expo will take place at the Jackson Complex Convention Center on October 8-9, 2021.

The event will include more than 150 exhibitors, speakers, panels and a pre-show called “Cannabis Business Crash Course.” Advanced tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, and same day tickets can be purchased at the convention center the day of the event.

“Legalizing medical marijuana in MS will open up so many doors and create thousands of jobs for entrepreneurs and businesses, particularly within the farming, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, dispensary, retail and health fields,” said Aiden Roberts, VP Marketing Lucky Leaf Expo.

According to organizers, the expo will allow attendees to connect with seed suppliers, growers, legal and financial specialists, processors, manufacturers, soft gel companies, distributors, retailers and additional ancillary businesses to help entrepreneurs with their cannabis ventures.