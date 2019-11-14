CANOPY CHILDREN’S SOLUTIONS JOB FAIR

Canopy Children’s Solutions will hold a job fair today.

Canopy is a nonprofit that provides behavioral health, educational and social service solutions for children and families. The company is looking for applicants interested in residential care specialist positions. The job fair starts at 10 A.M. at the Metrocenter Mall.

These recruitment sessions hosted by Jobs for Jacksonians, are to provide applicants with immediate access to job opportunities. Each month, companies are invited for the purpose of interviewing and potentially hiring prospective candidates.

In addition to recruiting, the program offers job readiness workshops, job search/placement assistance and an annual job fair. Other services, such as assistance with writing a professional resume, leadership/professional development and interviewing improvement techniques are also available. Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide accessible information on employment opportunities for the City of Jackson residents.