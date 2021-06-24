Canopy Children’s Solutions, Trustmark Bank partnership aims to strengthen communities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canopy Children’s Solutions and Trustmark Bank are partnering together to help build stronger communities. The benefits of the relationship are now on display.

Canopy transformed one of its hallways in dedication to Trustmark, which has made donations to Canopy to help with its programs.

Canopy has helped thousands of children stay out of state custody. Leaders for both organizations said team work is important.

“Our logo is a butterfly for a reason. Society sees ugly caterpillars, sometimes of kids struggling. We see potential,” said Canopy CEO John Damon.

“Canopy impacts and directs its services toward very significant in need children and families, 6,400 or so in 2020 families that it touched,” said Trustmark Bank CEO and president Dwayne Dewey.

He said investing in a community always makes for higher quality of life for the people who live in it.