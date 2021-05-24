Canton 13-year-old among first under 16 to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson-metro area

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 13-year-old in Canton became one of the first under the age of 16 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Jackson-metro area.

Bryson Williams received the vaccine last Tuesday. He said stayed home as a precaution during the pandemic.

“I wasn’t comfortable going out much because of the virus, but when I got the vaccine it made me feel safer to go out,” he explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people 12 and older can receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found nearly a quarter of parents said they will not get their teens vaccinated. Eighteen percent said they would, if their school requires it.

For Williams, he’s sharing his vaccination story in the hopes it will inspire other teens to get the vaccine.

“I want to let other kids know it’s okay, and it’s safe,” the teen said.