Canton Academy brings back 8th grade English class tradition

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the continued decline in coronavirus cases, schools are trying to bring back traditions like prom and graduation. A deep dive into a literary classic is a tradition that had to be put on hold for one school, but this year it is back.

At Canton Academy, “Lord of the Flies” was presented in a different way. This year, the softball field was turned into an island based on William Golding’s novel.

The tradition is something eighth-grade students look forward to each, but unfortunately, the coronavirus forced the event to be a virtual one last year.

“We weren’t able to do it last year. We tried. It was a virtual experience, but it was nowhere near as fun when we all get to be together and work on it together,” said Courtney Warren, the English chair at Canton Academy.

For those who get voted off the “island,” it’s not all bad. Students will still receive a doughnut.

“When they do vote people off, we are able to compare it back to those politics in the book. It’s always really fun, even if I feel sad when I get voted off,” said Warren.

William Pace was chosen as the chief of his team. He said a hands on lesson is much more effective than just reading and reviewing the novel.

“As kids like us, we do better actually doing things than reading a book. It’s a better experience,” he said.

The winning team receives a 100 on a test grade.