CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — After much deliberation about whether or not to hold a traditional graduation ceremony, Canton Academy decided to go through with theirs after all from a comfortable six feet distance.
The original graduation ceremony was scheduled for May, but that was right around the pandemic’s peak in Mississippi. They rescheduled for June 19.
Valedictorian Bethany Biggers said she was relieved to be able to give her closing speech. For a while she was concerned she wasn’t going to have that opportunity.
A few other grads told us how they feel as well:
Canton Academy pulls off in-person graduation ceremony
