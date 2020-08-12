Canton Academy students take part in CPR training

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – We all remember our grammar school days of learning math and English, but not everyone knows how to save lives. Canton Academy is making learning those skills a priority for students.

CPR may not be the most conventional skill to learn in school, but if you want to attend or work at Canton Academy, you’ll be trained.

Seth and Karie Loman are the founders of CPR Stars. They come in and provide the training to the school every year so students will be able to save lives.

“Our goal is to give a hands on experience. We want the kids to really know what it feels like to apply CPR, what the signs are to look for when CPR is needed and then feel really confident in their abilities.”

“These kids have the knowledge, the ability to feel extremely confident in their skills should they have to save a life. So it happens a lot more than you’d think.”

One student was challenged with putting his skills to the test this summer, when his grandfather started choking during dinner time.

John Hollis Hutchinson explained, “I had to do the Heimlich maneuver, so I was thinking back about what I need to do. I went in there. I knew what I had to do, and I was like, ‘here we go!'”

Hutchinson said if he hadn’t been there or received the training, his grandfather probably would not have made it. He decided to share his knowledge with his grandmother, should it happen again while he’s not around.

