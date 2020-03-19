Canton Academy teacher takes creative measures to teach during school closures

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — School has been out for a little longer than expected, and teachers have had to adjust. Canton Academy has taken up teaching via video chatting online.

Ms. Courtney Warren said her high schoolers had no problem making the switch to English online, because C.A. students already do a good deal of school and homework on their chrome books.

“We were able to pretty seamlessly shift into the distant learning,” Warren said. “All of our teachers met earlier this week. All of our teachers met and kind of formed a plan.”

The plan for her is trying to keep as many of the traditions she does in a normal setting alive in a distant setting.

“I introduce new books while wearing costumes,” Warren said. “So I’ll do room transformations, right now I’m gonna teach Shakespeare–Beowulf, and Fahrenheit 451. So I have fire, I have backdrops like this one that I made yesterday.”

Warren said really the main obstacle of distance learning so far has been a few at home distractions but that her students have been very enthusiastic and have kept the same energy level.

“We have full range to be creative as possible to engage our students,” Warren said. “We make sure that we do everything that we can to make sure that they’re learning and on task and excited about it even if they’re stuck in their houses.”

Warren said that she of course wishes things could go back to normal now, but that she and her students are making the most of the situation.

Warren added that whenever they are given the all clear to go back to school, she knows that because of the time she put in during the closures her students will be able to dive back into more traditional learning.