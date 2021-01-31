Canton community task force created to combat mistreatment of Hispanics

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a recent murder and reports of discrimination against the Hispanic community in Canton, the Mayor of Canton has decided to start a community task force to combat mistreatment of Hispanics.

Previous reports note a trend of violence against immigrants in the area and said that immigrants go unprotected by local and county enforcement and often neglected by emergency services.

Mayor William Truly Jr. said the task force was initiated to start the process of healing and creating greater communication between the immigrant community and the community who serves them.

“Number one is communication. What’s on the table is a mitigation of the language barrier. Officers learning Spanish I think that’s extremely important and just trying to see if we can just know more about each other.”

Mayor Truly Jr. said he was driven to create this task force as a man who comes from a ethnic community who often sees discrimination also. He said because of this, he will not have discrimination in his town.

He has also named six Hispanic church community leaders as a part of the task force with him and they will now meet every Friday.