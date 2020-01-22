Canton Couple trying to get potholes fixed in front of home

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Canton said they’ve been waiting on pothole repairs to their road for more than a year.

“It’s getting deeper and deeper,” said Walter Harris. Harris and his wife, Stephanie, said they’ve reached out to the City of Canton and Madison County multiple times about the issues on Luckett Lane.

“They come through and put a little gravel in there,” Walter said. “Then in a couple of days it’s gone.”

The potholes are deeper than they look, and flooding these past few weeks did not help. Walter said he took matters into his own hands.

“Paid my money out my pocket to fill the holes in when they was small,” Walter said. “I just got tired of doing it… ready to go.”

Stephanie blames the local government’s lack of urgency.

“I ain’t neva seen so many lazy men. And then they want somebody to vote for ’em? Ya know? Uh-uh!”

The couple said the potholes often catch drivers off guard, especially at night.

“They come… vroom… they come zooming,” Stephanie explained.

12 News reached out to Madison County about the issue. We are waiting to hear back from them.