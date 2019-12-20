Canton Domino’s to donate portion of sales to late employee’s family

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Domino’s Pizza in Canton has released a statement after the body of one of their employees was found in Madison County.

Domino’s says they will be donating 25 percent of their sales over the next 3 days to Latrice Dortch’s family and her 8-year-old son.

An autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is not being released at this time.

Molly Yildirim of the Canton location sent this statement:

“We are incredibly shocked and saddened by this terrible crime. Hilerica “Latrice” was a kind, dedicated team member and a friend. Our hearts are breaking for her family and friends. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and are offering a reward in addition to what is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for her death.

We have had Domino’s corporate security personnel and a grief counselor at our store to help our team members with Latrice’s passing. We have been in contact with Latrice’s family. For the next three days, (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) we will be donating 25% of our sales to Latrice’s family and her 8 years old son. Any additional donations can be made at our local store in Canton. We hope to get justice for Latrice in the coming days. Our prayers are with her, her family and friends.

Please refer any additional questions to local law enforcement, as this is an open and ongoing investigation.“



