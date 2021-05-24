Canton Elementary receives grant from Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Elementary was one of 205 schools from 43 states across the country to receive a $5000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. The former first lady joined Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to make this year’s announcement.

“There are many students who don’t have books at home, so having access to a library at school is essential,” Bush said. “With the grants, school libraries across the nation can restock and update their collections providing opportunities for students for years to come.”

Grant applications for the 2021-2022 school year will open in late 2021. Visit www.bushcenter.org to learn more.