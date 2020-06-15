Canton Estates security guard shot and killed

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A security guard at Canton Estates in Madison County died on Monday, June 15, after being shot at the apartment complex.

According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the shooting happened on Sunday, June 14. Deputies responded to the scene around 11:20 p.m.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Health Hall, 85-year-old George David Herring of Richland was shot multiple times inside his vehicle. Hall said it appeared to be an execution style murder.

Herring was pronounced dead at the hospital. His body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Deputies are in the process of interviewing witnesses. They are also reviewing surveillance video.

There’s no information on a suspect at this time. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-859-2345.

LATEST STORIES: