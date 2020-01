CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of people have been rescued after severe flooding swept through the City of Canton.

Firefighters have rescued people stranded in their homes. Most of those who were rescued were senior citizens in the area of Cameron, Hickory and Third Street.

No injuries have been reported from the flooding.

12 News reached out to the city to see if they have a plan to help those who were affected. We are waiting to hear back from them.