CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Flea Market is one of the finest arts and crafts shows in the South and it’s happening Thursday (10/10/19).
Every year artisans from around the country come to Canton to show off their handcrafted items. The show takes place Thursday morning beginning at 10 a.m. in Canton’s downtown square. The show attracts more than 1,100 artists and craftsmen. You can support them by purchasing their works, as well as other merchants, at the Canton Flea Market. The Flea Market wraps up at 4 p.m.
Canton Flea Market Returns
