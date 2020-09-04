Canton Flea Market scheduled for October 8

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers of the Canton Flea Market said the event will happen on October 8, 2020.
The May event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the event’s website, the Canton Flea Market on October 8 will run from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
