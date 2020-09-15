Severe Weather Tools

Canton Flea Market to happen in October

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Flea Market will happen in October, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Canton Tourism Director Jana Padgett, the Board of Aldermen voted to override Mayor William Truly’s veto against having the event due to the virus.

The Canton Flea Market is scheduled for Thursday, October 8, 2020.

