CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Flea Market will be open to shoppers on May 13 and October 14, 2021.

The event will be held on the lawn of the historic Madison County Courthouse in Canton. The Canton Flea Market is always held on the second Thursday in May and October.

The hours for the flea market are 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.