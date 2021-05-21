Canton High holds in-person graduation ceremony for seniors

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away so much from so many people. In Canton, students had to spend the 2020-2021 school year virtually. However, Canton High School seniors got the chance to experience graduation in-person.

Students said even though the ceremony was modified, they were just happy to walk across the stage.

Andrea Tall, the valedictorian, said, “My wish for all of us is not just happiness, but the will and intent to do more, be more, and to be happy and stay that way.”

All year long, Canton students have done virtual learning. For some of the students, graduation day was the first time back with friends.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my classmates, and I’m also very happy to see them graduate. You know, move forward in life is a big step,” said Karen Solano-Ortega, the salutatorian.

Due to COVID, the graduation will be split over two days. Students had to space out on the football field, and wore masks, but they said it was worth it.

Solano-Ortega said, “It was a little saddening for it not to be traditional with COVID and everything, but I’m grateful that our school was able to find a solution that we could do something like this.”

“We just excited to have a normal graduation, some sense of normalcy, we are just excited about that,” said Gary Hannah, the superintendent of Canton Public School District.

Students said walking across the stage brings a sense of accomplishment, and now they are ready for their next steps.