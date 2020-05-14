Canton High School hosts drive-thru graduation for seniors

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – With in-person graduation out of the questions due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools are getting creative with their ceremonies.

Part of the Canton High School Class of 2020 took part in a drive-thru commencement ceremony on Thursday.

“It’s not traditional, but like I said, it’s definitely a celebration of their achievements, and we’re extremely proud of all of them,” said Superintendent Gary Hannah.

Ninety seniors were honored on Thursday as a parade of cars were escorted in groups with a police escort. Each seniors’ name was called as they were handed their diplomas.

“We worked so hard for this, and it just feels like a dream come true. I thought I’d never be here. Never thought I’d be here,” said Tyra Blackmon.

Jayla Harper stated, “I just feel blessed and highly favored. And I thank God for this big accomplishment in life.”

“There’s always a good point that comes out of everything. And this graduation, this 2020 graduation at Canton High School is something positive and something good because each one of these students got to create their mark on the history of Canton High School,” said Principal Pamela Self.

Eighty-nine more Canton students will take part in the drive-thru commencement ceremony on Friday, May 15.