CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Canton High School students got the chance to experience Hollywood.

Karmi Brooks wrote a screenplay at 14 years old and witnessed his vision on the big screen.

Supporters rallied around Canton native Kamari Brooms to help the aspiring filmmakers dream come true.

Brooks and his classmate and co-star, Caitlin Nelson, said tonight was much more than expected.

“It feels amazing it feels out of this world because this is breathtaking to have so many people support me,” said Brooks.

“It feels good helping out a friend and having attention on me. I love it. Living in your hometown that’s something, but then actually seeing it on camera it looks 10 times more beautiful,” said Nelson.

“You have a 14-year-old kid write his first script, and he has Palmer William Jr. starring in it. This was truly an opportunity to change someone’s life,” said director Maximus Wright.



“For him to be 16-years-old and have his short film previewed at Malco Theater in Madison, Miss. is a big deal and for all the supporters to come out from canton and all over Mississippi, I’m speechless for him,” said Phillip Washington.

“Dreams don’t finance visions, believers do and I became a believer. If we’re saying we’re going to believe in our children we’re going to stop just saying we’re praying for them. We’re going to actually start putting some money behind them and that’s how all this came about,” said Wright.

More showings are to come, but no fayes have been released at this time.