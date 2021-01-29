Canton Hispanic Community Frustrated as Triple Murder Investigation Continues

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today marks one month since the tragic murder of a Guatemalan pregnant woman and her brother in Canton.

19 year old Maudilla Garcia, and her brother, 20 year old Faustino Garcia were killed in their Canton home exactly one month ago. Maudilla’s 1 year old daughter was shot in the face, but lived.

Canton Assistant Police Chief, Terrence Ware says there is no suspect at this time. The motive is believed to be robbery as $3,000 was taken from the home.

Canton Police Chief, Otha Brown believes the suspect is a juvenile. He says this makes the case tougher because a parent must be present for questioning.

12 News’ Gary Burton spoke with Jessica Manrriquez, who’s with the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity. She says the Canton Hispanic community doesn’t feel safe and don’t trust the police department.

The I.A.J.E has spoken with people in the community who tell them about alleged police misconduct from the past.

Read more here.

Speaking with Canton Police Chief Otha Brown off camera, he says these occurrences and especially these murders are heartbreaking.

As for the disconnect with the Hispanic population and Canton officials, the chief says Canton Mayor, William Truly has formed a task force, consisting of local Hispanic leaders to help bridge the gap.

The I.A.J.E doesn’t think this is true because of the words from Chief Brown on the day of the murders on December 29, 2020. According to Manrriquez, Brown said “Hispanics are known to hold a lot of money on them not going to the bank – holding a lot of money for whatever reason. And people are breaking in on them and robbing them, getting their money.”

Manrriquez expressed that these words from the Chief makes it seem as if “he’s blaming the victims for their own death.”

Manrriquez says “if he (Chief Otha Brown) knew the community better, he would know that access to banks is very restrictive for immigrants,” adding that it’s not easy to get a checking account and I.D.

If you have any information on the Garcia murder investigation your asked to call the Canton Police Department at (601)-859-2121.