Canton Hispanic Task Force makes one year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-It is the one year anniversary of the Canton Hispanic Taskforce and when it started there was a world of things needed in order to achieve a more inclusive area for Hispanics and while progress has been made there is still alot to be done



The task force is looking into covering everything from education, to medical, to faith-based organizations to crime. Updates say that bilingual textbooks are now available in the public school system and the police force has found someone they can call if a Hispanic person reports a crime but the conversation of understanding has just begun



“Im seeing progress weve been together about a year now and as i look back with where we started and just kind of look back and jut kind of knowing and understanding whose in town i mean people are living right across the street from one another and dont know each other so we made that progress but you’re right were still to me on the surface weve got to go deeper weve got to have more conversation weve got to understand other cultures and they’ve got to understand them” said Angela Carson Chair of Canton Hispanic task force



The number of Hispanic participants has increased since it all started, the task force says they’ve been going out into communities to make sure people know to join in on the conversation

According to Alfred Nunez, AJE, speaking as a Spanish translator for Cecilla Gonzalez who has lived in Canton seven years “She said it was good to have the meeting with the city authorities because that way they know and we know first hand whats going on in the city and what we can do.”



The number one issue in the Hispanic community is not the access to books or healthcare but the crimes against them, the Police chief says more people need to speak up

What i need from them is when things take place in their community when things take place to them individually i need them to call the police department i need them to give a very good description of the person or persons that has committed these crimes as far what theyre are wearing possibly how tall are they possibly if they’re riding in a vehicle i know they are going to be using weapons some are some aint but we just need that from them and we do have a person on our staff that we call when things like this take place to the Hispanic community to help us understand them better said Chief Otha Brown of Canton Police department.

The Canton Police is still looking to fill the positions of bilingual dispatcher and bilingual police officer.

