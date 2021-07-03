Canton hosts 36th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – More events in celebration of the 36th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest was held in Canton on Saturday.

“This event brings pilots and crew from all over the country and what better place to celebrate our country’s Independence Day than right here in small town USA, Canton, MS” said Jana Dear Executive Director of Canton Tourism.

Twenty colorful hot air balloons led a fun filled weekend for children and adults of all ages. The four-day event included competitive balloon races, spectacular balloon glows, incredible firework presentations, golf ball drop fundraiser, children’s activities, great food and great entertainment.