CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 67-year-old Canton man died after a tree fell on his home.

The tree fell after severe storms moved through the area on Friday, June 16.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the incident happened at a home in the 400 block of Douglas Street. His department received a call about the fallen tree around 6:40 a.m.

Brown identified the victim as 67-year-old Wilbert Fleming. He said Fleming was trapped under the tree after it fell on his carport.