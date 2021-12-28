Canton man shot, killed while inside vehicle

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, multiple gunshots were fired into a vehicle on Kingston Place just after 2:00 p.m. striking 21-year-old Jamall Porter. He died on the scene.

Witnesses said a blue trailblazer was seen leaving the area at a high speed after the shooting. The trailblazer was later found at an apartment complex on Canal Street.

No arrests have been made. At this time, police do not have a motive.

This is a developing story.