Canton mayor addresses rumors of voter fraud surrounding municipal primary election

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Canton Mayor Dr. William Truly Jr. addressed rumors of voter fraud surrounding the April 6 primary election in the city. He said people have spread lies about the election being overturned.

Truly said the election has been certified by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office. The results can be found online. He assured those who voted will vote in the future and can trust the election process.

“The election has been certified. The primary will be certified, and the general election will be certified. So feel free that when you vote, your vote will count, and as I’ve said before, there’s nothing that clandestine here or secretive here. We have honorable people here who ran this election, who will run the runoff and will run the general,” said Truly.

There will be a runoff election for the Ward 4 seat between Markee Blount and Alderwoman Daphne Sims on Tuesday, April 27. The general election will be on June 8.