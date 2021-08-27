Canton mayor issues curfew after six-year-old killed in shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to increased gun violence in the City of Canton, Mayor William Truly mandated a city-wide curfew, which goes into effect immediately. The curfew order comes one day after a man and a six-year-old boy were killed during a shooting in the city.

The curfew starts at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27. The mandate applies to all citizens under the age of 18, unless they are will a parent. The curfew will be in effect for two weeks.

“As the mayor of the City of Canton, I said to those who govern our schools and to the church and churches of Canton and to all organizations, this violence must stop. Oftentimes perpetrated by young people who are just teenagers we have to teach that an eye for an eye is not the right way,” said Truly.

The mayor said he believes enforcing this curfew will decrease the growing gun violence in Canton. He will ask the city board to adopt a bright light system for the entire community.