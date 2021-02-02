Canton Nissan reduces production days due to semiconductor shortage

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan leaders announced production has been reduced at the Canton plant due to a semiconductor shortage.
Leaders released the following statement after 12 News reached out to them:
In response to your inquiry, we have made some production adjustments within our North American manufacturing operations due to the semiconductor shortage, starting with non-production days for the truck line at our Canton, Mississippi facility. We continue to work closely with our supplier partners to monitor the situation and assess the longer-term impact on our operations.Lloryn Love-Carter, Manager of Corporate Communications for Nissan North America