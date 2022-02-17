CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and officials from Nissan gathered at Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant to announce the company’s plans to build two all-new, all-electric vehicles in the state. Nissan plans to invest $500 million in the Canton facility to support this project.



Nissan will begin transforming its Mississippi operations with the latest in EV manufacturing technology to support production of all-new Nissan and Infiniti EV vehicles, scheduled to begin in 2025. The project includes upskilling nearly 2,000 employees at Nissan Canton and will help ensure these jobs remain in Mississippi.

“For nearly two decades, Mississippians have kept our state at the forefront of the world’s automotive industry,” said Reeves. “The announcement that Nissan Canton is shifting some production to EVs further positions Mississippi as a leader in this crucial economic sector. We are a top state for automotive leaders, and this significant investment by Nissan in the Canton facility lets the world know that we are open for business and our workforce is ready to take on these in-demand jobs of the future.”

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for building improvements, equipment installation and workforce training in support of the project. Madison County is providing assistance, as well.



Nissan Canton employs approximately 5,000 people and has assembled nearly 5 million vehicles. The plant currently produces the Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models.