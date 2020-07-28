Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Canton police arrest man accused of killing local rapper

News
Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a local rapper in Canton turned himself in to police on Tuesday, July 28.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Devante Xavier Johnson faces a murder charge in the death of Ramone Gutter.

According to investigators, Gutter was shot outside West North Market this weekend. He died from his injuries on Monday, July 27.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories