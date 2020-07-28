Canton police arrest man accused of killing local rapper

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a local rapper in Canton turned himself in to police on Tuesday, July 28.
Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Devante Xavier Johnson faces a murder charge in the death of Ramone Gutter.
According to investigators, Gutter was shot outside West North Market this weekend. He died from his injuries on Monday, July 27.
