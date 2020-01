CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Police Department is investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed.

Investigators said they received a call about the shooting around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. They found Aaron Smith lying in the yard of a home on Jackson Street.

Police said Smith was shot in the left side of his back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There’s no suspect or motive at this time. The shooting is under investigation.