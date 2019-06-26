Canton Police need help finding missing man

The Canton Police are looking for a missing person after Kamarion Parker reported his roommate was missing.

Kamarion Parker and Kenneth Terrell Walton share an apartment at the Canton Village Apartments.

Parker says nothing seemed out the ordinary before Walton’s disappearance.

A friend of the missing mean told police Walton had been under a lot of stress lately.

Kenneth Terrell Walton went missing Friday June 14.

Walton is described as a 39-year-old, brown-skinned black male, standing at 5’7, and weighing 300 lbs.

He was last seen driving a 2004 champagne Toyota Avalon with a Georgia license plate (RBX 5573).

If you have any information or questions regarding this investigation, contact the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.