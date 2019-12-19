Canton Police search for missing woman

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Police Department is working to find a missing 20-year-old woman.

Kildonia Louis, also known as Princess, was last seen by her mother on December 18, 2019, around 7:00 p.m.

Louis is 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with red extensions.

Investigators said she was last seen in a dark gray 2013 Chevy Cruz. The license plate is MAF 0751.

If you have any information on Louis’ disappearance, call the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.