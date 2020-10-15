Canton Public Schools receives 3,000 Chromebooks for online learning

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Canton Public Schools just got richer in the form of 3,000 new Chromebooks for their students. State lawmakers helped set the wheels in motion.

The district has taken to online learning for the time being and foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Gary Hannah said it’s not been easy.

“These chrome books will definitely close the achievement gap and help us out tremendously,” Hannah said. “We are excited about receiving those.”

Schoolboard Chairman, Johnny Brown, explained that prior to receiving the new devices, students were not properly equipped for virtual learning.

“We have some Chromebooks now but they are some of the older ones,” Brown said. “These are gonna be our new ones and we’re gonna actually switch those out. so every student in the district now will have a Chromebook or some technology to do our virtual learning.”

Senator Barbara Blackmon, who helped pull this transaction off, said that pressing pause on education cannot be done for anything, not even a global pandemic.

“With education, it opens so many doors,” Blackmon said. “For the students to be able to continue learning. That’s what is the most paramount.”

Hannah and Brown both said that these new tablets are going to make all the difference for their students and teachers who have been craving a better way to learn and teach.

