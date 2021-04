CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Public School District will host a job fair on Thursday, April 15.

The event will be held at Goodloe Elementary School and Porter Middle School. The job fair is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at both locations.

The district said jobs are open for teachers, teaching assistants, administrators, and cafeteria workers. People can also apply online for jobs in the district.