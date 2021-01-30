Canton teen receives surprise grill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Aaliyah Wales recently competed in a chicken wing competition with an fryer; she had no idea it would catch the attention of many at the competition.

“We have a little chicken wing contest every week. Miss Wales showed up, 15-year-old young lady with an air fryer, and we were touched. A couple of the guys that were cooking said ‘hey she doesn’t have a grill we want to hook her up’,” said Jonathan Huddleston with Grills of Mississippi.

So, Grills of Mississippi and Mazda of Jackson partnered together to make that happen.

“We really take pride in helping the community and when Aaliyah’s story was brought to our attention, we couldn’t help but do what we needed to do something to help her out and push her forward. The desire was there, she just needed the tools,” said Mazda of Jackson Bryndan Blasingame.

Now that she’s got them, she’s grateful.

“I’m very appreciative because I’m getting noticed for my work and it’s great to have people supporting me.”

Her mom was overwhelmed to see kindness shown to her daughter.

“I’m not sure where this opportunity takes her. I know it’ll take her far in life and not only will it start here but itNcould take her worldwide.”

Aaliyah’s family said usually she’s quiet, but she comes alive when she’s cooking.

“Her grandmother Paulette Wales taught her how to season food and from there it’s just been an overflow and overwhelming amount of blessings coming her way. I just saw that there was something extra in my cousin and I am so excited to be a part of this moment and that’s why I’ve been so emotional and crying all day.”

Aaliyah said she’s just ready to get cooking on her new grill and she already has a name for her future restaurant.

“Renee’s restaurant.”

Just give her a few more years.