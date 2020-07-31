Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Canton to host drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday

News
Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton announced a drive-thru food giveaway.

The giveaway will take place on Saturday, August 1, at the Canton Multipurpose complex. The event will start at 9:00 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories