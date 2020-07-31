Canton to host drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton announced a drive-thru food giveaway.
The giveaway will take place on Saturday, August 1, at the Canton Multipurpose complex. The event will start at 9:00 a.m.
