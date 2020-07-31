Canton to host drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Lisa Groome of Powell, Ohio was puzzled when she found a package in her mailbox this week that she did not recognize. Groome didn't receive seeds, but authorities say her unwanted delivery may have been sent with the same intention – to boost a vendor's reviews as part of a so-called "brushing scam."

“Inside I found a no-name tennis ball with a white label and there are some numbers and letters in English and some figures in a different language below,” Groome said.