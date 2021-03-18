Canton woman charged with murder in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrested a Canton woman in connection to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Hickory Grove Road on Wednesday, March 17.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Alexis M. Sanders, 23. She has been charged with murder and is being held at the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Sanders is expected to appear in court on Friday, March 19. Her bond will be set in the case at that time.