Canton’s Jacobian Morgan signs with Syracuse

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Canton quarterback Jacobian Morgan is headed to Syracuse, where he’ll play for Dino Babers, who coached 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in college.

Morgan says he’ll bring something new to the Orange program.

“Something new, something they’ve never seen before because I’ve never had nothing given,” Morgan said Wednesday. “I’m just going to work hard give everything I got. That’s something, I know it’s going to show.”

“I feel like God has — he created this path for me. So, I’m just going to walk it.”

Canton QB Jacobian Morgan signs with Syracuse pic.twitter.com/yiNwU4zUnl — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) February 5, 2020

Canton’s other signees include Tyquan Henderson to Co-Lin CC, Tomicrin Taylor to Holmes CC and Jaiden Burns is headed to Hinds CC.