Capital City Pride hosts drive thru vaccination in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capital City Pride is pushing vaccinations. Organizers said the goal is to get many people vaccinated before its big pride event in October.

“Our goal at capital city pride is to throw events and to make sure that our community is safe and so one of our jobs is that we want our community to be safe and make sure people are vaccinated. We had a great turn out today, we want our lives to try to go back to normal. We can be the leaders of Mississippi and really come out and get our vaccinates first and show the community that it is safe then we are happy to do that,” said Executive Director Jason McCarty.

Capital City Pride said the second vaccination drive event will be held on September 25 at Smith Wills Stadium.