Capital City Pride hosts voter registration drive in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With less than two months away from election day, the Capital City Pride held a voter registration drive at Cups in Fondren.

The organization registered 100 people this week and their goal is to continue to increase registration numbers.

“We are non-partisan organization so we don’t tell people who to vote for, the importance is just to vote. You know, I think it’s so important because A: not everyone gets to vote, not everyone has the opportunity to vote. So, we are really privileged and it is your birthright,” said Jason McCarthy.

Capital City Pride will hold another drive on Saturday, October 3 and plan to have double the amount of Mississippians registered to vote.

