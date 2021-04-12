Capri Theatre complex renovations going smoothly

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Capri Theatre in the Fondren neighborhood is getting a makeover and some additions.

“We’re bringing an entertainment complex,” Robert St. John, restauranteur and partner of the project said. “There’s so much that we’re going to offer from the tiki bar to restaurant bars, movies.”

St. John could’ve chosen downtown or somewhere in Madison County, but he was not interested in those areas.

“I’ve always looked at Fondren to be the coolest neighborhood in the biggest city in the state,” he said.

The project will open in phases. Phase one includes the bowling alley and tiki-bar. Phase two will be Capri Theatre, and phase three is Ed’s Burger Joint.

“You come for lunch and stay ’til midnight,” St. John said.

Capri Theatre is going to bring in many new jobs.

“We’re looking at a surplus of 250 to 350 jobs,” St. John said.

He stated phase one and two will be finished just before Christmas 2021, and phase three will be finished by early 2022.