Captain Ross retires from Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After 37 years in law enforcement, Captain Nathaniel Ross retired from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

He said 2020 was a tough year for everyone, but now that he’s on the other side, he said it was time to pass the baton. Ross thanked Sheriff Lee Vance for the recognition.

“I’ve enjoyed it; just being a supervisor, working with others, and I was always the one that wanted to do a good job. And I’ve tried to do a good job in everything that I did,” he said.

Ross said he’s looking forward to retirement.