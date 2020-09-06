Car catches fire following collision with 18-wheeler

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A car erupted into flames after crashing with an 18-wheeler Sunday morning along I-20 west in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg and Warren County emergency authorities responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. near the county line. Two Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers also assisted on the scene.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the driver of the car was transported to Merit Health for minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.