JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An electrical fire caused a car to burst into flames in Jackson on Friday, March 25.

The Jackson Fire Department were on the scene for over an hour trying to extinguish the flame. The driver said it started when she tried to use a portable air pump to inflate a flat tire.

She said that’s when she began seeing sparks and smoke coming from inside the SUV.

The driver and her kids were able to get out safely but she’s devastated by the lost.

“It was my only transportation. Between me trying to take my kids to school, help my daughter get back and forth and get back and forth to two jobs, I’m done,” said Felicia Harley.

The family is now trying to find a way to raise money to buy another car.