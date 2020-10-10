Car crash along I-55 South near Fortification Street Exit causes delay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation has reported a Saturday morning car crash along I-55 South before Fortification Street Exit 96 C.

Crews are currently on the scene working the incident. The two southbound right lanes are blocked at this time. Drivers can expect up to a 50 minute delay.

MDOT also advise people to drive safely during the current weather conditions.

This is a developing story.

