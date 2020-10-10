Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Car crash along I-55 South near Fortification Street Exit causes delay

News
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic alert graphic_1522961203729.jpg.jpg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  The Mississippi Department of Transportation has reported a Saturday morning car crash along I-55 South before Fortification Street Exit 96 C.

Crews are currently on the scene working the incident. The two southbound right lanes are blocked at this time. Drivers can expect up to a 50 minute delay.

MDOT also advise people to drive safely during the current weather conditions.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories